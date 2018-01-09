Passing stolen checks earns Wichita woman 4 years in prison

A Wichita woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for forging stolen checks and a drug-related conviction, officials said.
Stacey Hill, 47, was convicted of 24 counts of forgery and one count of meth possession, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a prepared statement.
Hill passed stolen checks at several retail stores in Sedgwick County in 2016 and 2017. Among the businesses were Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby, Dillons, J.C. Penney and Sally Beauty Supply, Bennett said.
Several banks in the area were also listed as victims in the case. The meth charge is related to an arrest at the Executive Inn on West Kellogg in 2016. Hill was found to have two fake IDs with her photo, 27 driver’s license numbers belonging to other people and more than three grams of meth.
She was sentenced to 50 months in prison in Sedgwick County District Court.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
