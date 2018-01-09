Two Wichita police officers face criminal charges

More Videos 2:04 Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse Pause 2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 1:09 Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons 1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:36 Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso 7:32 Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 2:44 Video shows how closing doors at night can save you during a fire 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, in the past month four officers have been put on administrative leave. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com) Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, in the past month four officers have been put on administrative leave. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

