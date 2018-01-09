Two Wichita police officers face criminal charges

Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, authorities said.
Officer Jax Rutledge, a nine-year veteran of the force, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of misdemeanor criminal deprivation of property by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Officer Josh Price has been charged with misdemeanors and a felony after he was arrested on suspicion of official misconduct and stalking, officials said. Price has been with the department for 18 years.
Rutledge’s charges stem from an incident on Oct. 9 when she was not on duty. She was arrested by a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of theft and domestic violence battery. In a move that represents a change from department practice, Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a prepared statement, Rutledge is on administrative leave without pay.
Price was arrested on Oct. 20 by a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy after police officials requested an investigation into potential criminal conduct. He has been on administrative leave since Oct. 20 and administrative leave without pay since Oct. 30.
A Sedgwick County court document accuses Price of three counts of official misconduct and two counts of stalking. The document alleges Price used a computer to access the National Criminal Information System between August and October, and during those same two months engaged “in a course of conduct targeted at” two different people.
Rutledge was arrested Oct. 9 following an altercation at her residence. A court document states Rutledge clashed with her stepson and his girlfriend when they came to pick up the rest of their belongings while moving out. She is accused of slapping the girlfriend and taking her phone from her.
“We hold our officers to the highest standards, and accountable when they fail to meet those standards,” Ramsay said.
