Two Wichita police officers face criminal charges

More Videos

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse 2:04

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse

Pause
Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 2:18

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons 1:09

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso 1:36

Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident 7:32

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Video shows how closing doors at night can save you during a fire 2:44

Video shows how closing doors at night can save you during a fire

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

  • Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges

    Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, in the past month four officers have been put on administrative leave. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com)

Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, in the past month four officers have been put on administrative leave. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, in the past month four officers have been put on administrative leave. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Two Wichita police officers face criminal charges

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 09, 2018 04:20 PM

Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, authorities said.

Officer Jax Rutledge, a nine-year veteran of the force, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of misdemeanor criminal deprivation of property by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Officer Josh Price has been charged with misdemeanors and a felony after he was arrested on suspicion of official misconduct and stalking, officials said. Price has been with the department for 18 years.

Rutledge’s charges stem from an incident on Oct. 9 when she was not on duty. She was arrested by a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of theft and domestic violence battery. In a move that represents a change from department practice, Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a prepared statement, Rutledge is on administrative leave without pay.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Price was arrested on Oct. 20 by a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy after police officials requested an investigation into potential criminal conduct. He has been on administrative leave since Oct. 20 and administrative leave without pay since Oct. 30.

A Sedgwick County court document accuses Price of three counts of official misconduct and two counts of stalking. The document alleges Price used a computer to access the National Criminal Information System between August and October, and during those same two months engaged “in a course of conduct targeted at” two different people.

Rutledge was arrested Oct. 9 following an altercation at her residence. A court document states Rutledge clashed with her stepson and his girlfriend when they came to pick up the rest of their belongings while moving out. She is accused of slapping the girlfriend and taking her phone from her.

“We hold our officers to the highest standards, and accountable when they fail to meet those standards,” Ramsay said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse 2:04

Police say a woman was opening her car door when two men grabbed her purse

Pause
Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 2:18

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons 1:09

Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso 1:36

Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident 7:32

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Video shows how closing doors at night can save you during a fire 2:44

Video shows how closing doors at night can save you during a fire

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

  • Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges

    Two Wichita police officers have been charged with crimes in separate incidents in October, in the past month four officers have been put on administrative leave. (Video by Candi Bolden Music by Bensound.com)

Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges

View More Video