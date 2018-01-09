Wichita police unsuccessfully use Taser in arrest of felon with gun

A felon ran and pulled a gun on Wichita police during a fight before the officer pinned the man’s gun, police said.
Police pulled over a silver Chevy Monte Carlo in the 800 block of South Fountain for a traffic violation at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday. An officer asked a 21-year-old man to exit the car. The man did, but then he ran.
An officer attempted to use a Taser on the man, but when it was unsuccessful, he chased him. As the officer and man fought on the ground, the man pulled a gun from his waistband, Davidson said. The officer pinned the man’s hands, gripping the handgun, against his body as more officers responded to help arrest the man.
Booking reports show Myles Jemal Woods was arrested at the location on Saturday on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer using a deadly weapon, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on traffic charges, obstruction and possession of a depressant, Davidson said. A 26-year-old man also in the vehicle was not arrested.
A police report shows officers recovered a Taurus PT-25 handgun, a digital scale and the drug alprazolam, also known as Xanax.
Davidson said this is an example of good police work amid the dangers officers face every day.
The case came after three shootings by police officers the week between Christmas and New Year’s that saw four officers placed on administrative leave.
Two officers returned fire at a man who was shooting at police and led police on a chase on Dec. 27. The man was shot in the face. Both officers were placed on leave.
An unarmed man was shot outside his home when police responded to a fake “swatting” 911 call on Dec. 28. The officer is on administrative leave.
Another officer shot at a dog on Dec. 30 while responding to a call of a domestic dispute and suicidal person with a gun, but his round broke against a hard floor and a fragment ricocheted and hit a 9-year-old girl in the face. The officer is on administrative leave.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593
