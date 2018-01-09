This man used stolen credit card to buy gift cards in Wichita, sheriff’s office says

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards.
The man purchased the gift cards at Dillons, 3020 E. Douglas at about 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 3.
He was wearing shorts, a dark hat with an unknown logo, a gray sweatshirt and tennis shoes at the time of the purchase, as seen in security footage posted on Facebook. He also has facial hair.
If you know the man or have any information, contact Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation at 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
