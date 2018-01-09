This man used stolen credit card to buy gift cards in Wichita, sheriff’s office says

1:09 Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons Pause

3:32 Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials?

2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

0:29 Two men shot in southwest Wichita

1:04 Here are the only teams to blow an 18-point halftime lead in the NFL playoffs

2:32 Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

2:10 Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship