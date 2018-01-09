Man shot in jaw by officer during chase booked into jail, records show

A 21-year-old Wichita man who police say shot at officers during a chase in late December has been booked into jail on suspicion of attempted capital murder.
The chase began on Dec. 27, when a man in the 1500 block of North Caddy – near 13th and Maize – saw Elijah Martinez and a woman stealing mail, Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said.
The man called 911 and followed Martinez and the woman to the 700 block of North Gilda. Martinez went inside a business on that block. When the first officer arrived, he went inside and Martinez shot at him from a hallway, Ojile said. The officer got outside, and Martinez continued to shoot, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Police said Martinez stole a truck, and a chase ensued. The chase would ultimately end near Maple and Maize, after Martinez fired more shots at officers, police said. Two officers returned fire and one hit Martinez in his lower jaw, Ojile said.
He was hospitalized in fair condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
On Monday afternoon, Martinez was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of attempted capital murder, five counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, five counts of burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer and several other charges related to the chase, according to booking reports.
The woman who police said was stealing mail with Martinez was booked into jail in Dec. 27. She was identified in booking reports as Karina Thomas, 22.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments