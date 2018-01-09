Man shot in jaw by officer during chase booked into jail, records show

More Videos 3:32 Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials? Pause 0:47 Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 0:29 Two men shot in southwest Wichita 2:32 Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 2:33 Rape attempt in 2015 linked to serial rapist 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden) Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com