  • Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

    Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police.

Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Man shot in jaw by officer during chase booked into jail, records show

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

January 09, 2018 07:24 AM

A 21-year-old Wichita man who police say shot at officers during a chase in late December has been booked into jail on suspicion of attempted capital murder.

The chase began on Dec. 27, when a man in the 1500 block of North Caddy – near 13th and Maize – saw Elijah Martinez and a woman stealing mail, Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said.

The man called 911 and followed Martinez and the woman to the 700 block of North Gilda. Martinez went inside a business on that block. When the first officer arrived, he went inside and Martinez shot at him from a hallway, Ojile said. The officer got outside, and Martinez continued to shoot, police said.

Elijah Martinez 2
Martinez
Courtesy photo

Police said Martinez stole a truck, and a chase ensued. The chase would ultimately end near Maple and Maize, after Martinez fired more shots at officers, police said. Two officers returned fire and one hit Martinez in his lower jaw, Ojile said.

He was hospitalized in fair condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

On Monday afternoon, Martinez was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of attempted capital murder, five counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, five counts of burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer and several other charges related to the chase, according to booking reports.

The woman who police said was stealing mail with Martinez was booked into jail in Dec. 27. She was identified in booking reports as Karina Thomas, 22.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

