Man charged with child sex crimes against six people going back seven years

Wichita police arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges involving six young people going back seven years.
Damian Isaac Hallacy, 38, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated human trafficking, booking reports state.
The Exploited and Missing Child Unit led a four-month investigation involving six youths ranging from 8 to 15 years old and incidents dating to 2011, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release.
Hallacy was charged Monday, Davidson said.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments