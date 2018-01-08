Damian I. Hallacy
Man charged with child sex crimes against six people going back seven years

By Jason Tidd

January 08, 2018 06:08 PM

Wichita police arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges involving six young people going back seven years.

Damian Isaac Hallacy, 38, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated human trafficking, booking reports state.

The Exploited and Missing Child Unit led a four-month investigation involving six youths ranging from 8 to 15 years old and incidents dating to 2011, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release.

Hallacy was charged Monday, Davidson said.

