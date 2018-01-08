Police chase stolen pickup into field; make arrest after calling off stolen car chase

Wichita police made arrests in two chases of stolen vehicles Wednesday, even after calling off one chase.
The first police chases started near Mount Vernon and Broadway at around 12:45 p.m. when an officer found a stolen silver 2014 Ford F-150 with a stolen tag, Officer Charley Davidson said. The driver of the stolen pickup refused to stop and was driving recklessly, so the officer ended the chase, Davidson said.
The 38-year-old male driver and the pickup were later found in the 1900 block of East Pawnee.
Arrest records show Aramis Durey Harper was booked on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, attempting to elude law enforcement and other charges.
Another chase at around 11 p.m. started near Harry and Washington and ended in a plowed field.
An officer found a stolen black Ford Fusion, and the car’s driver refused to stop, Davidson said. The Kansas Highway Patrol put down stop sticks, but the car drove around them.
The stop sticks were successful when they were used a second time, and the car crashed into a field near 95th South and Hydraulic. A 35-year-old man was arrested.
Booking reports show Scottie Lee David Youngers was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, reckless driving, attempting to elude law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, several other traffic violations and other charges.
