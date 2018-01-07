More Videos

Two men were critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, police say. A suspect has been detained for questioning. Video by Stan Finger / Jan. 6, 2018 sfinger@wichitaeagle.com
Two men were critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, police say. A suspect has been detained for questioning. Video by Stan Finger / Jan. 6, 2018 sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Two 20-year-old men dead after shooting in southwest Wichita

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 07, 2018 10:33 AM

Two 20-year-old men are dead after a shooting in southwest Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said.

Police responded to a shooting just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Fern and Merton, near Seneca and Harry. When officers arrived, they found the two men on the ground in front of a house in the 1500 block of west Merton.

Both men had multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

They both later died from their injuries.

During an investigation, police talked to both an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman who were inside the house. The man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.

“This incident is not a random incident, and there are no outstanding suspects,” Davidson said in a release. “The investigation is still ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.”

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

