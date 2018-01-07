Two 20-year-old men dead after shooting in southwest Wichita

Two 20-year-old men are dead after a shooting in southwest Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Police responded to a shooting just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Fern and Merton, near Seneca and Harry. When officers arrived, they found the two men on the ground in front of a house in the 1500 block of west Merton.
Both men had multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
They both later died from their injuries.
During an investigation, police talked to both an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman who were inside the house. The man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.
“This incident is not a random incident, and there are no outstanding suspects,” Davidson said in a release. “The investigation is still ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.”
