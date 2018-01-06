More Videos

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in 1:54

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in

Pause
Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Wichita State players discuss easy win over South Florida 7:42

Wichita State players discuss easy win over South Florida

Marshall pleased with team's effort against South Florida 8:04

Marshall pleased with team's effort against South Florida

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Derby Invitational highlights: Goddard holds off Derby, Valley Center 1:40

Derby Invitational highlights: Goddard holds off Derby, Valley Center

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

What is the Kansas DCF? 1:37

What is the Kansas DCF?

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

  • Two men shot in southwest Wichita

    Two men were critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, police say. A suspect has been detained for questioning. Video by Stan Finger / Jan. 6, 2018

Two men were critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, police say. A suspect has been detained for questioning. Video by Stan Finger / Jan. 6, 2018 sfinger@wichitaeagle.com
Two men were critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, police say. A suspect has been detained for questioning. Video by Stan Finger / Jan. 6, 2018 sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Two men critically injured in southwest Wichita shooting

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 06, 2018 04:06 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A shooting incident in southwest Wichita Saturday afternoon left two men in critical condition, police said.

The shootings occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at the corner of Fern and Merton, near Seneca and Harry, authorities said. Neither man was breathing when they were transported to the hospital, according to a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor.

Wichita Police Sgt. Scott Moon said they were in “definitely critical” condition following the shooting. One man has been detained for questioning, Moon said, and no other suspects are being sought.

“We have several witnesses” to what happened, Moon said, adding that they were “very cooperative.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Residents of the surrounding area have no cause for concern, he said.

“I would say the neighborhood’s safe,” Moon said. “Everything’s fine.”

More than one person called 911 to report the shooting, Moon said. Emergency radio traffic at the time of the shooting indicated one person told dispatchers they heard five shots. Another reported seeing a man on the ground.

When officers first arrived, Moon said, they found two men on the ground.

Residents north of the shooting said they did not hear the shots and only realized something was happening when police cars began converging on the scene, their sirens activated.

Genevieve Wacker and her husband have lived just down the street from where the shooting occurred for a half-century.

“An ambulance parked here for a few minutes and then left, and came back and went down the alley,” Wacker said as she stood near the curb, “so I didn’t know what’s going on.”

It was a quiet neighborhood when her husband was a teenager, she said, but it hasn’t been quiet for a long time now. She was already troubled by a shooting nearby on Elizabeth not long ago, she said, and what happened Saturday won’t help her peace of mind, either.

Marx Galdamez moved with his family to Wichita from Queens, N.Y., seven years ago and relished the comparative peace of the neighborhood where Saturday’s shooting occurred. But crime rose, he said, prompting them to move. They now live on the north side.

They were back in the neighborhood Saturday so Galdamez’s son, Lenin, could visit a friend from his days at nearby Stanley Elementary when the shooting occurred.

“It’s getting bad,” Galdamez said of crime in the area.

Moon said additional information about the shooting incident is likely to be released on Sunday.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in 1:54

Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in

Pause
Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Wichita State players discuss easy win over South Florida 7:42

Wichita State players discuss easy win over South Florida

Marshall pleased with team's effort against South Florida 8:04

Marshall pleased with team's effort against South Florida

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Derby Invitational highlights: Goddard holds off Derby, Valley Center 1:40

Derby Invitational highlights: Goddard holds off Derby, Valley Center

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

What is the Kansas DCF? 1:37

What is the Kansas DCF?

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

  • Two men shot in southwest Wichita

    Two men were critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, police say. A suspect has been detained for questioning. Video by Stan Finger / Jan. 6, 2018

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

View More Video