Police interviewing others in fatal swatting case, Wichita police chief says

Wichita police will not release additional video footage of a fatal shooting by a police officer responding to a fake 911 call, but the Wichita police chief did say police are interviewing other people involved.

Police released seven seconds of body camera footage and the 911 call of an officer’s shooting of Andrew Finch, 28, outside his home on Dec. 28.

Police were called to his home, expecting to find a homicide victim and two hostages. Instead, Finch opened his front door, and Wichita police say he was given commands to keep his hands raised, but he reached toward his waistline. When he reached his hands up suddenly, police say a officer who was standing in a driveway across the street from Finch shot him.

Tyler Barriss, 25, was later arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of making the false police call that led to the fatal shooting.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said other people involved are being interviewed as part of the case, but there have been no other arrests. He said the investigation is now focusing on followups, but would not go into specifics.

“Out of respect for laws and policies and our partner agencies, we can’t really comment further on the investigation,” Ramsay said.

Among the unanswered questions: who requested that the fake emergency call be placed and why was Finch’s address given to emergency dispatchers.

An online gamer told YouTuber Daniel Keem of DramaAlert, a Youtube channel devoted to online gaming, that he was playing Call of Duty with two other gamers, when one of them virtually killed the other by accident. It then escalated into one gamer contacting someone to “swat” the other, with that other gamer giving a wrong address, according to the interview.

Swatting is when someone calls police with a fake story of an ongoing crime in an effort to draw many police officers to an address.

The swatter was still talking to 911 at least 16 minutes after Finch was shot. Finch was unarmed.

Ramsay said the name of the officer who shot Finch will not be released.

“The department has a long history of not releasing names of officers involved in shootings,” he said. “Any change in that practice requires negotiation with the labor contract and will have to be negotiated if that’s the case, or a state law change would trump that.”

Ramsay said an internal review will come after the criminal investigation.

“At the conclusion of the criminal investigation, we will also conduct a thorough review of the incident and do everything we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening again,” he said.

Ramsay said Friday that no more video of the shooting will be released at this time.

“The video that was released gave the most view of what occurred,” he said. “The other footage doesn’t show what is seen. People are behind cover or at locations where nothing can be seen.”

The shooting was one of three shootings by police officers the week between Christmas and New Year’s that saw four officers placed on administrative leave.

Two officers returned fire at a man who was shooting at police and led police on a chase on Dec. 27. The man was shot in the face. Both officers were placed on leave.

Another officer shot at a dog on Dec. 30 while responding to a call of a domestic dispute and suicidal person with a gun, but his round broke against a hard floor and a fragment ricocheted and hit a 9-year-old girl in the face.

“We have great sympathy for the victims and others that are affected by the reckless behavior of a few that set the stage for this tragedy to occur,” Ramsay said on Finch’s death. “And we are so sorry that this ended in a senseless death.”