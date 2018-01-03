Crime & Courts

Wichita food and tobacco store robbed at gunpoint

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 03, 2018

Police are searching for two men after an armed robbery Tuesday at a north Wichita food and tobacco store.

The men entered the H-Food Mart & Tobacco in the 100 block of West 21st Street at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Charley Davidson said. One man stood in the doorway while the other approached an employee.

He pointed a handgun at a 37-year-old man in the store and at a 24-year-old woman behind the counter and demanded cash, Davidson said. After cash was handed over, the men ran away.

No one was injured.

Davidson said both men were 6-feet tall and wore black clothing and rubber gloves. One was of medium build and covered his face in a black bandana. The other was of slender build and wore a black mask.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

