One injured in two drive-by shootings of three homes on New Year’s Day

Wichita police think a man arrested on New Year’s Day is connected to three shootings within 15 minutes of each other in south Wichita.
Shots were first fired at around 11 p.m. on Monday at a house in the 2400 block of South Mosley, near Pawnee and Broadway, Officer Charley Davidson said. Several gunshots struck the house, but none of the three adults inside were injured. Police found shell casings and were searching for a white Chrysler and another dark-colored vehicle.
Shortly after the first drive-by, shots were fired at another house in the 1600 block of East Crowley, near Hydraulic and between Pawnee and I-135, about 1 1/2 miles from the first shooting. A 27-year-old man was shot in a leg and a shoulder, and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davidson said.
Another 39-year-old man had minor injuries to his head. It is not known whether the injuries were from a bullet, Davidson said. Five other adults inside the house were not injured.
Bullets also struck a neighboring house. Two adults and four children in it were not injured.
Police were then called to the 2800 block of East MacArthur, near K-15 and about 2 1/2 miles away from the second shooting, where a man was said to have been firing multiple shots into the air from a car, Davidson said. A stolen white Chrysler 300 was found in the 4300 block of East Deer Lake, near 47th and K-15. A gun was also found, and a 32-year-old man in the area was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Davidson said the shootings are thought to be connected, but not gang-related, and police are searching for the other vehicle and any other people involved. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
