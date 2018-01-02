Police identify suspects in shooting during sale of pair of shoes

The Wichita Police Department has identified two suspects, between 20 and 30 years old, in an aggravated robbery that occurred around 1 p.m. on Monday. The department is working to locate them, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
Jose Garcia-Ramirez, who had been trying to sell a pair of shoes in the Offerup app, met two men in a car outside of his home near the 1600 block of North Emporia.
Garcia- Ramirez got into the backseat of the Chevy Impala with the men and said that after money was exchanged, the men changed their minds and pointed a handgun at him.
“A physical struggle ensued and the victim was shot one time in the shoulder,” Davidson said.
Never miss a local story.
After the robbers drove away, Garcia- Ramirez ran back inside of the home and called 911.
He was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis with non-life-threatening injuries after being pistol whipped and shot in the shoulder. He was later discharged from the hospital.
He reported that a little over $100 dollars in cash was stolen.
Comments