File photo The Wichita Eagle
Police identify suspects in shooting during sale of pair of shoes

By Emily Wellborn

The Wichita Eagle

January 02, 2018 12:04 PM

The Wichita Police Department has identified two suspects, between 20 and 30 years old, in an aggravated robbery that occurred around 1 p.m. on Monday. The department is working to locate them, according to Officer Charley Davidson.

Jose Garcia-Ramirez, who had been trying to sell a pair of shoes in the Offerup app, met two men in a car outside of his home near the 1600 block of North Emporia.

Garcia- Ramirez got into the backseat of the Chevy Impala with the men and said that after money was exchanged, the men changed their minds and pointed a handgun at him.

“A physical struggle ensued and the victim was shot one time in the shoulder,” Davidson said.

After the robbers drove away, Garcia- Ramirez ran back inside of the home and called 911.

He was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis with non-life-threatening injuries after being pistol whipped and shot in the shoulder. He was later discharged from the hospital.

He reported that a little over $100 dollars in cash was stolen.

