Wichita man sentenced for 2015 sexual assault of two runaway girls

A man convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Wichita two years ago has been sentenced to over 27 years in prison.
Jordan Lewis, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced by Judge Kevin O’Connor on Dec. 21 to 330 months in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, criminal sodomy and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Two runaway girls, ages 15 and 16, were offered a ride by Lewis while walking near 21st and Hydraulic on Nov. 4, 2015, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement.
The man pulled a gun on the girls once they were in the car and drove them to a house in the 2400 block of East Piatt, where he and another man sexually assaulted them, Bennett said. The younger girl escaped the next morning, and Lewis was arrested the next day.
Lewis, who was 38 at the time, repeatedly raped the girls, who complied after being threatened, the Eagle reported at the time.
Neither of the girls, who ran away from a group home, were from Wichita.
Court records show a second defendant in the case, Roderick Martin, 54, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated human trafficking, kidnapping, commercial sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and rape.
Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Lewis told the girls Martin was a pimp, and Martin bought the girls hygiene products, gave them nicknames and provided them with alcohol and marijuana.
“(Martin) gave them lingerie, took pornographic photographs of them, and told the girls the photographs would be posted online,” the court documents state. “He told them they were going to go (on) dates and charge $100 and split the money with him 50/50.”
The house had alarms on it, but one of the girls cut the screen off a window, jumped out and ran after she overheard a conversation about the girls being taken to Colorado, documents state. She then called her mom and 911.
Martin’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 20.
