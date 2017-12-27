With low temps, thieves are tempted to take cars left running unattended

Wichita police recovered a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, but three more were reported stolen – and all of them were left unattended by their drivers, police said.
Officer Paul Cruz said a black 2009 Chevy Silverado was recovered when an officer saw the vehicle at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday as it pulled into a parking lot at the 2800 block of West Central.
The officer pulled up behind the vehicle, and a 24-year-old man fled on foot. He was arrested after a short pursuit.
The vehicle was stolen Tuesday in the 10500 block of West Foxchase, near Maize and Maple in west Wichita.
“It was left unattended for a very short time, just a few seconds,” Cruz said. “That’s all it takes.”
The vehicle and other property were returned to the owner.
Cruz said three more vehicles were reported stolen Wednesday morning after owners left them unattended as they were warming up.
The low temperature Tuesday night was 12 degrees.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
