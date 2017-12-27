Crime & Courts

With low temps, thieves are tempted to take cars left running unattended

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 27, 2017 02:42 PM

Wichita police recovered a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, but three more were reported stolen – and all of them were left unattended by their drivers, police said.

Officer Paul Cruz said a black 2009 Chevy Silverado was recovered when an officer saw the vehicle at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday as it pulled into a parking lot at the 2800 block of West Central.

The officer pulled up behind the vehicle, and a 24-year-old man fled on foot. He was arrested after a short pursuit.

The vehicle was stolen Tuesday in the 10500 block of West Foxchase, near Maize and Maple in west Wichita.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It was left unattended for a very short time, just a few seconds,” Cruz said. “That’s all it takes.”

The vehicle and other property were returned to the owner.

Cruz said three more vehicles were reported stolen Wednesday morning after owners left them unattended as they were warming up.

The low temperature Tuesday night was 12 degrees.

More Videos

Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Pause
Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 4:03

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice 0:24

Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win 7:29

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

  • Sneaky! Thief takes cash, jewelry while owner pumps gas

    The Lauderhill Police Department in Florida released a surveillance video showing a sneaky thief pulling up to a gas station in Lauderhill and stealing a bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry on Aug. 15, 2017. The victim pumped gas into his car, while the thief stole the bag from the front door of a Ford Explorer. (Edited by Matias J. Ocner/Lauderhill Police Department)

Sneaky! Thief takes cash, jewelry while owner pumps gas

The Lauderhill Police Department in Florida released a surveillance video showing a sneaky thief pulling up to a gas station in Lauderhill and stealing a bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry on Aug. 15, 2017. The victim pumped gas into his car, while the thief stole the bag from the front door of a Ford Explorer. (Edited by Matias J. Ocner/Lauderhill Police Department)

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Pause
Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 4:03

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice 0:24

Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win 7:29

Coach Snyder responds to retirement questions after Cactus Bowl win

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

  • Police chase ends in car crash

    A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. (Video by Nichole Manna)

Police chase ends in car crash

View More Video