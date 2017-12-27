Crime & Courts

Security guard shoots at fleeing robbers, police say

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 27, 2017 01:04 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 57 MINUTES AGO

An early morning robbery at a south Wichita laundromat ended with a security guard shooting at robbers as they fled, police said.

A man and woman armed with handguns and dressed in black entered the Quick & Easy Washomat in the 1500 block of South Hydraulic near East Harry just before 1 a.m. and demanded cash from employees, Officer Paul Cruz said. An armed security guard shot at them as they fled with money, and they fired back, he said.

Cruz said customers may have been at the laundromat, but he did not know how many.

No injuries were reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

More Videos

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:53

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

Pause
Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Don't hand fake pee to this guy 1:56

Don't hand fake pee to this guy

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

  • Police chase ends in car crash

    A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. (Video by Nichole Manna)

Police chase ends in car crash

A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. (Video by Nichole Manna)

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:53

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

Pause
Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Don't hand fake pee to this guy 1:56

Don't hand fake pee to this guy

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

  • Police chase ends in car crash

    A police chase following a shooting in the 700 block of North Gilda has ended near Maple and Maize. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. (Video by Nichole Manna)

Police chase ends in car crash

View More Video