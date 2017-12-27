Security guard shoots at fleeing robbers, police say

An early morning robbery at a south Wichita laundromat ended with a security guard shooting at robbers as they fled, police said.
A man and woman armed with handguns and dressed in black entered the Quick & Easy Washomat in the 1500 block of South Hydraulic near East Harry just before 1 a.m. and demanded cash from employees, Officer Paul Cruz said. An armed security guard shot at them as they fled with money, and they fired back, he said.
Cruz said customers may have been at the laundromat, but he did not know how many.
No injuries were reported.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
