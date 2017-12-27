Man shot in jaw after shooting at Wichita officers, police say

Wichita police said a man fired shots at police at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning while they responded to a call about a disturbance inside a business in the 700 block of North Gilda.
The man, whose name has not been released, fired shots inside the business, then went into the parking lot and fired shots at officers, Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said. It wasn’t immediately known who he was shooting at inside the business. This happened near Central and I-235.
Police and investigators with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are still interviewing officers who were involved. They include 18-, 20-, 22-, 23- and 25-year veterans of the department.
Officers fired shots back, and the man was hit in his lower jaw. He got into a stolen silver Nissan truck and a chase ensued, Livingston said.
The suspect then fired a shot at an officer sitting near I-235 and Central and swerved at an officer who was attempting to deploy stop sticks, Livingston said.
The chase ended near Maple and Maize when the suspect crashed. He was taken into custody and is at a local hospital in fair condition. His injuries are not life-threatening, Livingston said.
One officer injured his hand at Gilda, but Chief Gordon Ramsay said no officers were shot.
Police were originally called about the man when residents near Gilda saw him and a woman stealing mail along a residential street. The residents followed the suspects until police arrived. Livingston wouldn’t name the business the man was inside, and provided no additional details on the reported disturbance.
Livingston said police continued to chase the man because they “make it a practice to chase people who are committing serious crimes.”
“Once he shot at the officers, we have severe charges against that person,” Livingston said. “Feeling that he’s a danger to the community, we elected to pursue.”
Speeds reached near 95 mph, according to scanner traffic during the chase.
The woman the suspect was with was taken into custody without incident in the 700 block of North Gilda.
People who live and work in the neighborhood near Gilda and Central say they heard at least two shots then saw a white truck speeding out of the area. One man told The Eagle he was inside of his house when he heard a “pop, pop,” but he thought the sounds might be from a neighbor working in the garage. “I didn’t even look outside at first,” he said.
Another man who lives in the area said saw the truck fleeing down a small stretch of gravel road, but it was going so fast that he couldn’t see who was inside.
Police at the scene mid-morning on Wednesday had blocked off the road with caution cones and were studying tire tracks pressed into the gravel. Other officers seemed to focus on a business parking lot around the corner.
