Man shot in jaw after shooting at Wichita officers, police say

More Videos 0:22 Police chase ends in car crash Pause 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:51 Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51 Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 4:03 Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 0:24 Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department gave an update on a robbery and police chase that unfolded in west Wichita on Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the 700 block of North Gilda. One suspect tried to flee the scene and was eventually apprehended near Maple and Maize Road. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the lower jaw and is currently hospitalized in fair condition. (Video by Travis Heying and Fernando Salazar) Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department gave an update on a robbery and police chase that unfolded in west Wichita on Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the 700 block of North Gilda. One suspect tried to flee the scene and was eventually apprehended near Maple and Maize Road. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the lower jaw and is currently hospitalized in fair condition. (Video by Travis Heying and Fernando Salazar) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department gave an update on a robbery and police chase that unfolded in west Wichita on Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the 700 block of North Gilda. One suspect tried to flee the scene and was eventually apprehended near Maple and Maize Road. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the lower jaw and is currently hospitalized in fair condition. (Video by Travis Heying and Fernando Salazar) theying@wichitaeagle.com