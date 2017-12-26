Woman shows up to hospital with stab wounds

Police are trying to determine what led up to a woman ending up in a local hospital with three stab wounds.
The 30-year-old woman showed up to an area hospital just after 10 a.m. Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Paul Cruz said.
She went into surgery. One of the wounds was on her abdomen, Cruz said.
Officers say she was stabbed at an apartment complex near 16th and Ash during a disturbance.
They are looking for a suspect. The stabbing wasn’t random, Cruz said.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
