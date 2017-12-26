Crime & Courts

Woman shows up to hospital with stab wounds

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 26, 2017 11:38 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 22 MINUTES AGO

Police are trying to determine what led up to a woman ending up in a local hospital with three stab wounds.

The 30-year-old woman showed up to an area hospital just after 10 a.m. Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Paul Cruz said.

She went into surgery. One of the wounds was on her abdomen, Cruz said.

Officers say she was stabbed at an apartment complex near 16th and Ash during a disturbance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They are looking for a suspect. The stabbing wasn’t random, Cruz said.

More Videos

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Pause
Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl 0:39

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters 1:41

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera 2:10

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

  • A Christmas Day crash leaves two people in serious condition

    A 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man are in serious condition after a collision early Christmas Day, Wichita police said. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

A Christmas Day crash leaves two people in serious condition

A 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man are in serious condition after a collision early Christmas Day, Wichita police said. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Pause
Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl 0:39

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters 1:41

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera 2:10

Police are searching for two motorcycle thieves caught on camera

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

  • A Christmas Day crash leaves two people in serious condition

    A 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man are in serious condition after a collision early Christmas Day, Wichita police said. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

A Christmas Day crash leaves two people in serious condition

View More Video