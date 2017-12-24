Crime & Courts

Driver flees police on Christmas Eve but drives car into a chilly Arkansas River

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

December 24, 2017 04:23 PM

Wichita police are looking for the driver of a silver sedan that ended up in the Arkansas River on Sunday.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m., police were called to an area near Pinecrest and Gramer, which is southeast of Mt. Vernon and Oliver, after a report of a disturbance involving a weapon, according to Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.

When officers arrived, they saw a silver sedan leaving the scene and began to pursue it. They ended the chase after officers determined the driver was driving recklessly. Not long after, one of the officers saw the sedan in the Arkansas River in the 1700 block of South Greenway.

The car was empty and the driver couldn’t be found.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

