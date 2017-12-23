Crime & Courts

December 23, 2017 10:51 AM

25-year-old Wichita man in critical condition after being hit by car

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

One man is in critical condition and another was taken to jail after a pedestrian was hit by a car late Friday.

Wichita police said the collision happened in the 700 block of North Amidon.

A 19-year-old man was driving northbound in a purple Mazda Miata with a 19-year-old passenger when he hit a 25-year-old man who was crossing the street, Officer Charley Davidson said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The passenger of the Miata was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The driver, who is believed to have been speeding, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, Davidson said.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

