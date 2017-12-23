.
Wichita woman finds strange man in garage, police chase ensues

By Nichole Manna

December 23, 2017 10:27 AM

A 24-year-old man was arrested after Wichita police say he broke into a woman’s garage and led officers on a chase.

A woman called police at around 1 p.m. Friday after finding an unknown man going through her garage in the 1200 block of West Briarwood.

The man left the home with a leaf blower and drove off in a blue Ford Mustang. Officers found the car, but the man accelerated and refused to stop, Officer Charley Davidson said.

The man ultimately wrecked the car at 135th and Central, but drove until he got to the 600 block of North Thoroughbred, where he got out of the car and ran, Davidson said.

Officers found the man at a home in the 600 block of North Wheatland. A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s dog was used to take the man into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor dog bite, and then was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, theft, evade and elude police and reckless driving.

The leaf blower was returned to the owner, Davidson said.

