SUV with mother, young son inside hit by man evading police

A 36-year-old man was arrested after a short police chase early Friday.
Someone called Wichita police at around 1:30 a.m. regarding a suspicious Chevy at the McDonald’s in the 2600 block of West 53rd Street North, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Details of why the caller thought the man was suspicious weren’t immediately known Friday, but Davidson said the Chevy had been spotted at the fast food restaurant multiple times.
As police arrived, they spotted the driver leaving McDonald’s. Attempts to stop him were unsuccessful, and at one point, the driver went left of the center line and hit an oncoming SUV occupied by a 30-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son, Davidson said.
The mother and son were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 36-year-old man left the Chevy and tried running away, but was caught a short time later, Davidson said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of felony evade and elude, two counts of DUI aggravated battery, DUI and two counts of hit and run.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
