Police are looking for two men who stole two motorcycles by loading them into a stolen U-Haul trailer earlier this month.
Police are looking for two men who stole two motorcycles by loading them into a stolen U-Haul trailer earlier this month. Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers Courtesy photo
Police are looking for two men who stole two motorcycles by loading them into a stolen U-Haul trailer earlier this month. Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

2 men use stolen trailer to steal 2 motorcycles from hospital parking garage

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 22, 2017 07:59 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:08 AM

Police are looking for two men who stole two motorcycles by loading them into a stolen U-Haul trailer earlier this month.

Surveillance footage from the parking garage of Wesley Hospital, 550 North Hillside, shows a black Hummer H-3 with possible Oklahoma tags towing a stolen U-Haul trailer. The driver entered the parking garage on Dec. 4, according to a release from Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County.

COTW 2
Police are looking for two men who stole two motorcycles by loading them into a stolen U-Haul trailer earlier this month.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers Courtesy photo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two men loaded two motorcycles into the trailer and left.

The first motorcycle is a Harley Davidson with aftermarket chrome pieces, and the second is an orange 2009 Yamaha sport bike. The Yamaha was found in the 300 block of South Fairhaven by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wichita Police Department is asking that anyone who has information about the two men call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tips can also be submitted online at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

More Videos

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Pause
Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 10:45

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers 1:27

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers

  • Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money

    Police Officer Charley Davidson discusses two men who police say robbed an east Wichita convenience store early Thursday morning, taking only one type of item — cigarettes. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money

Police Officer Charley Davidson discusses two men who police say robbed an east Wichita convenience store early Thursday morning, taking only one type of item — cigarettes. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Pause
Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 10:45

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers 1:27

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers

  • Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

    U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

View More Video