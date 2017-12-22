2 men use stolen trailer to steal 2 motorcycles from hospital parking garage

Police are looking for two men who stole two motorcycles by loading them into a stolen U-Haul trailer earlier this month.
Surveillance footage from the parking garage of Wesley Hospital, 550 North Hillside, shows a black Hummer H-3 with possible Oklahoma tags towing a stolen U-Haul trailer. The driver entered the parking garage on Dec. 4, according to a release from Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County.
The two men loaded two motorcycles into the trailer and left.
The first motorcycle is a Harley Davidson with aftermarket chrome pieces, and the second is an orange 2009 Yamaha sport bike. The Yamaha was found in the 300 block of South Fairhaven by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
The Wichita Police Department is asking that anyone who has information about the two men call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tips can also be submitted online at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
