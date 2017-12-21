Motorcycle cops are pulling drivers over in Wichita while training

For the first time in 17 years, drivers can expect to see motorcycle officers patrolling Wichita’s streets.
While still training, a few officers with the Wichita Police Department’s motorcycle unit were seen using radar guns to watch for speeders on Second Street at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. At least two vehicles were pulled over within 20 minutes.
The speed limit on Second is 30mph.
It is in the officers’ discretion on whether they write citations while training.
Never miss a local story.
Lt. Jeff Allen, head of the new unit, said he does not know how many tickets have been given out by motorcycle officers during the two-week street-training period, which ends Dec. 22.
“Once they are turned loose, ticket numbers will go up at that point,” he said. The department does not yet know when that will be, because they are still waiting on all of the necessary equipment to arrive.
Allen said street training consists of officers patrolling lower-speed areas to allow them to practice using radars and pursuing vehicles while on a motorcycle. The training has occurred throughout Wichita.
Once the enforcement is officially launched, the seven motorcycle officers will be split into day and night shifts. Both shifts will focus on drivers who are speeding, distracted or making other moving violations. The night officers will also focus heavily on DUIs, Allen said.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments