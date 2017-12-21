Crime & Courts

Two men at park with teenagers shot at in evening drive-by

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 21, 2017 03:38 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:15 PM

A group of four people were the targets of a drive-by shooting at Fairmount Park in east Wichita on Wednesday.

Two men, ages 21 and 22, were at the park with a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl waiting for another 18-year-old man to show up, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

Instead, they were shot at by someone inside a brown, four-door sedan at around 10:15 p.m., Davidson said.

No one was injured.

The park, near 17th and Hillside, is a block south of Wichita State University.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.'

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

