Two men, armed with a handgun, steal Newport cigarettes at Presto

Two men robbed an east Wichita convenience store early Thursday morning, taking only one type of item — cigarettes.
The men, armed with a black handgun, walked into a Presto convenience store in the 1300 block of North Oliver at around 5 a.m., Officer Charley Davidson said. A 41-year-old employee gave the robbers several cartons of Newport cigarettes before they ran off.
There were no injuries.
The man with a gun was described by Davidson as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black gloves with a maroon scarf covering his face.
The other man was described as a 6-foot, 180-pound man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
