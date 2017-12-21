More Videos

Police Officer Charley Davidson discusses two men who police say robbed an east Wichita convenience store early Thursday morning, taking only one type of item — cigarettes. (Video by Wichita Police Department)
Police Officer Charley Davidson discusses two men who police say robbed an east Wichita convenience store early Thursday morning, taking only one type of item — cigarettes. (Video by Wichita Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Two men, armed with a handgun, steal Newport cigarettes at Presto

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 21, 2017 11:25 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:13 PM

Two men robbed an east Wichita convenience store early Thursday morning, taking only one type of item — cigarettes.

The men, armed with a black handgun, walked into a Presto convenience store in the 1300 block of North Oliver at around 5 a.m., Officer Charley Davidson said. A 41-year-old employee gave the robbers several cartons of Newport cigarettes before they ran off.

There were no injuries.

The man with a gun was described by Davidson as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black gloves with a maroon scarf covering his face.

The other man was described as a 6-foot, 180-pound man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

