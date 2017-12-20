Former Manhattan city attorney pleads guilty to child porn charges

A former Manhattan city attorney pleaded guilty to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
Bill Raymond, 55, of Andover, was sentenced Tuesday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a release.
Raymond emailed child pornography to himself using a cellphone and computer on Nov. 9, 2014; Feb. 28, 2015; and March 17, 2015. He also possessed child pornography on July 30, 2015, the release said.
He became the city attorney in Manhattan after serving as an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.
