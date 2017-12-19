Update: Police release photo of person who robbed Wheat State Credit Union

Update, 11:17 a.m.
The Wichita Police Department has released a photo of the person who robbed Wheat State Credit Union.
If you have information regarding the person, call 911.
Bank robbery occurred at Wheat State Credit Union In he 1400 block of south Oliver. Here is a picture of the suspect. Call 911 if you recognize this individual. pic.twitter.com/TiWuowlbma— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 19, 2017
Update, 11:00 a.m.
Wichita Police have the front entrance of Wheat Star Credit Union blocked as they investigate a robbery that occurred at about 10 a.m.
Original story
Wichita police are searching for a person who robbed a Wichita credit union Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Wheat State Credit Union, in the 1400 block of South Oliver, at around 10 a.m., a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor said.
