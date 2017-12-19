If you recognize this person, call 911.
Update: Police release photo of person who robbed Wheat State Credit Union

By Nichole Manna And Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 19, 2017 10:44 AM

Update, 11:17 a.m.

The Wichita Police Department has released a photo of the person who robbed Wheat State Credit Union.

If you have information regarding the person, call 911.

Update, 11:00 a.m.

Wichita Police have the front entrance of Wheat Star Credit Union blocked as they investigate a robbery that occurred at about 10 a.m.

Original story

Wichita police are searching for a person who robbed a Wichita credit union Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Wheat State Credit Union, in the 1400 block of South Oliver, at around 10 a.m., a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor said.

