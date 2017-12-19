Crime & Courts

December 19, 2017 8:06 AM

How someone stole a family’s Christmas Grinch

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

OK, so maybe no one knows exactly how someone stole a family’s Christmas Grinch yet. But someone did take a page from the Christmas classic and flipped it.

A Whoville — I mean Andale — family woke up one morning to find their wood-carved, handpainted Grinch and Max missing from their front yard.

The sly Grinch had been stealing their lights while Max, doing a pretty terrible Rudolph impression, stood nearby. But before they finished the job, another Grinch stole them, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

To the real-life Grinch: We’re sure the family will still have a Merry Christmas. Afterall, “Maybe Christmas ... doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps means a little bit more.”

But do the right thing and hand the stuff over. Maybe your heart will grow three sizes bigger. For the rest of us, if you see the Grinch and Max, give the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office a call at 316-660-5300.

  • Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

    Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

LAPD via Storyful

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

