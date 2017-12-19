OK, so maybe no one knows exactly how someone stole a family’s Christmas Grinch yet. But someone did take a page from the Christmas classic and flipped it.
A Whoville — I mean Andale — family woke up one morning to find their wood-carved, handpainted Grinch and Max missing from their front yard.
The sly Grinch had been stealing their lights while Max, doing a pretty terrible Rudolph impression, stood nearby. But before they finished the job, another Grinch stole them, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.
To the real-life Grinch: We’re sure the family will still have a Merry Christmas. Afterall, “Maybe Christmas ... doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps means a little bit more.”
But do the right thing and hand the stuff over. Maybe your heart will grow three sizes bigger. For the rest of us, if you see the Grinch and Max, give the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office a call at 316-660-5300.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
