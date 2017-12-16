Man who tried carjacking woman outside of QuikTrip sentenced

A man who attempted to carjack a 38-year-old woman outside of a west-side QuikTrip in October was given two years of probation on Friday.

Jolio Conde, 26, pleaded guilty last month to attempted robbery and two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to a release from District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Candace, who requested The Eagle keep her last name out for safety reasons, said she was at the convenience store on Oct. 17 to buy a drink and bag of chips while her son was at soccer practice. She went to the station at 21st and Ridge and after fueling, drove to the store’s right-side door. She took her debit card, rewards card and keys but left her purse and phone in her SUV, she said.

She didn’t notice anyone around. After making her purchase, she opened her door and sat back down.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“My hands were full of stuff when I then saw the guy coming over slowly,” she told The Eagle in October.

She thought Conde was a panhandler who planned to ask for money. As she tried closing her door, he reached in and told her to scoot over. Candace grabbed her phone and planned to push her way outside of the SUV. But as she screamed for help, he stepped back and she was able to close her door, she said.

Another man who was at the QuikTrip and heard Candace’s scream followed Conde and began fighting with him in the parking lot of Hurts Donuts. A second person helped the man hold Conde down until police arrived.

Judge Steve Ternes also ordered Conde to seek mental health treatment.

Contributing: Kaitlyn Alanis of The Eagle