Prostitution sweep leads to 11 arrests along Broadway

Wichita police arrested 11 men in an operation targeting prostitution and sex solicitation.
The men were arrested on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts in the Broadway corridor area.
Officers from patrols South and West, Vice and the Broadway corridor team were involved.
Police have arrested 48 men and 17 women for attempting to buy or sell sex in four and a half months of special enforcement in the Broadway area.
“The message is please don’t come to the Broadway corridor to engage in this type of activity,” Officer Charley Davidson said.
