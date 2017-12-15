Crime & Courts

Prostitution sweep leads to 11 arrests along Broadway

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 15, 2017 11:46 AM

Wichita police arrested 11 men in an operation targeting prostitution and sex solicitation.

The men were arrested on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts in the Broadway corridor area.

Officers from patrols South and West, Vice and the Broadway corridor team were involved.

Police have arrested 48 men and 17 women for attempting to buy or sell sex in four and a half months of special enforcement in the Broadway area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The message is please don’t come to the Broadway corridor to engage in this type of activity,” Officer Charley Davidson said.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery

    Wichita police say the man who robbed the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of North Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon also used pepper spray, but no one was injured.(Photos and Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery

Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery 1:16

Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery
Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

View More Video