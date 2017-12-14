Pizza Hut offers $10,000 reward in killing of delivery driver

Pizza Hut is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the killing of one of its delivery drivers last month.
Hasan Rahman, 26, was fatally shot and left in his car’s trunk over Thanksgiving weekend. The car was found just before noon on Nov. 26 in the 7800 block of East Pagent, near Central and Rock Road.
Police have few leads in the case.
“We are hopeful it will help lead to an arrest in this senseless crime,” said Kym Money, director of marketing for Pizza Hut of Southeast Kansas, in an e-mail response to questions.
The reward is being administered through Crime Stoppers. The $10,000 reward is in addition to any Crime Stoppers reward, which can be as much as $2,500.
Rahman made a couple deliveries in the 1100 and 1300 blocks of North Williamsburg on the night of Nov. 25 – about 3 miles from where his body was found – and didn’t return to work.
His co-workers went North Williamsburg in an attempt to find him. Instead, they found some property belonging to Pizza Hut, collected it, returned to the restaurant and called 911, police have said.
Officers tried looking for Rahman that night, but were unsuccessful.
Police have said Rahman was shot on North Williamsburg before he and his vehicle were moved to the East Pagent site. The location where his body was found and his previous deliveries aren’t believed to be related to his death.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
