Pizza Hut is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the death of delivery driver Hasan Rahman, who was killed over Thanksgiving weekend. This photo was taken during a memorial service at Wichita State University, where he was a student.
Pizza Hut is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the death of delivery driver Hasan Rahman, who was killed over Thanksgiving weekend. This photo was taken during a memorial service at Wichita State University, where he was a student. Brian Hayes File photo
Pizza Hut is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the death of delivery driver Hasan Rahman, who was killed over Thanksgiving weekend. This photo was taken during a memorial service at Wichita State University, where he was a student. Brian Hayes File photo

Crime & Courts

Pizza Hut offers $10,000 reward in killing of delivery driver

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 14, 2017 08:38 PM

Pizza Hut is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the killing of one of its delivery drivers last month.

Hasan Rahman, 26, was fatally shot and left in his car’s trunk over Thanksgiving weekend. The car was found just before noon on Nov. 26 in the 7800 block of East Pagent, near Central and Rock Road.

Police have few leads in the case.

“We are hopeful it will help lead to an arrest in this senseless crime,” said Kym Money, director of marketing for Pizza Hut of Southeast Kansas, in an e-mail response to questions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The reward is being administered through Crime Stoppers. The $10,000 reward is in addition to any Crime Stoppers reward, which can be as much as $2,500.

Rahman made a couple deliveries in the 1100 and 1300 blocks of North Williamsburg on the night of Nov. 25 – about 3 miles from where his body was found – and didn’t return to work.

His co-workers went North Williamsburg in an attempt to find him. Instead, they found some property belonging to Pizza Hut, collected it, returned to the restaurant and called 911, police have said.

Officers tried looking for Rahman that night, but were unsuccessful.

Police have said Rahman was shot on North Williamsburg before he and his vehicle were moved to the East Pagent site. The location where his body was found and his previous deliveries aren’t believed to be related to his death.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery

    Wichita police say the man who robbed the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of North Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon also used pepper spray, but no one was injured.(Photos and Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery

Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery 1:16

Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery
Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

View More Video