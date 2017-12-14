Crime & Courts

Woman arrested after stabbing ex-boyfriend

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 14, 2017 02:03 PM

A Wichita woman was arrested in connection to a Wednesday stabbing.

Quenna Lakeyda Ogunbiyi was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal threat in connection to the stabbing in the 400 block of North Main, according to arrest reports.

Wichita police allege the 44-year-old stabbed her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend after an argument while they were riding together in the back of a minivan in the 2900 block of East 16th before fleeing on foot. The former boyfriend showed up at the Wesley Medical Center emergency room around noon Wednesday. He was treated and released for injuries to his shoulder.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

