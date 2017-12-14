More Videos

Shooting on Estelle 0:30

Shooting on Estelle

Pause
A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

Watch: Veterinarians help a snowy owl that was hit by a car 2:12

Watch: Veterinarians help a snowy owl that was hit by a car

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus 1:45

Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

  • Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery

    Wichita police say the man who robbed the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of North Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon also used pepper spray, but no one was injured.(Photos and Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police are searching for suspect in bank robbery

Wichita police say the man who robbed the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of North Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon also used pepper spray, but no one was injured.(Photos and Video by Wichita Police Department)
cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Crime & Courts

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

Newton man to spend life in prison

Crime & Courts

Newton man to spend life in prison

Keith Hawkins, 20, on Friday pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of Alyssa Runyon and her 4-year-old daughter. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Hawkins will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole and will not face the death penalty. The victims’ families approved the agreement, according to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Crime & Courts

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

The mother of 3-year-old Evan Brewer, Miranda R. Miller, 36 and her boyfriend, Stephen M. Bodine, 40, were charged with first-degree murder in the boy's death Tuesday afternoon. Bond for both Miller and Bodine was set at $500,000. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 5, 2017)