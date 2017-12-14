Bank robber also used pepper spray, police say

Wichita police say the man who robbed the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of North Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon also used pepper spray, but no one was injured.
The man went into the bank at around 3:30 p.m., Officer Charley Davidson said.
Three employees — ages 21, 22 and 36 — were inside at the time. It was unknown Thursday if any customers were also inside the bank.
The man pulled out a handgun, pointed it at all three women and demanded money, Davidson said.
Photos released by the department Wednesday evening shows the man also jumped over the bank’s counter.
He was given cash and left in a 4-door Volkswagen CC.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
