Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”