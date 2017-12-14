Teenage boy was intended target of gang shooting, police say

The bullet that hit a 15-year-old girl in the back Wednesday evening was intended for a 15-year-old boy, Wichita police said.
The boy is a documented gang member and the shooting, in the 1300 block of North Estelle, was gang related, Officer Charley Davidson said.
It happened at around 6 p.m., just southeast of 13th and Grove.
That evening, five teenagers – ages 14 to 17, including the intended target of the shooting – were playing in a BB gun war game outside a house, Davidson said. The teenagers are friends.
Next door, six people – ages 12 to 43 – were hanging out together.
Then, a silver car occupied by multiple people drove down the block and multiple shots were fired at both houses, Davidson said. The shooting itself was not connected with the BB gun game.
The 15-year-old girl was found in the street when police arrived. Multiple people who were in the area were interviewed.
Police are still looking for the shooter, and a description wasn’t provided.
The girl was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Davidson said she wasn’t involved in the BB gun game, but police don’t know where she was when the drive-by happened.
