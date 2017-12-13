At least one person was shot in a clash on Estelle south of 13th Street in east Wichita Wednesday night, police said.
Crime & Courts

Shooting reported near 13th and Grove

By Stan Finger

December 13, 2017 06:21 PM

At least one person has been injured in a shooting in northeast Wichita early Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 5:58 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Estelle, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s southeast of 13th and Grove.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. There may have been a second person injured, according to emergency radio traffic and residents at the scene, but police did not confirm that Wednesday night.

Estelle was closed north of 12th and south of 13th, with numerous police cars on the scene as officers collected evidence and conducted interviews.

Additional information is expected to be released by police at a City Hall briefing Thursday morning.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

