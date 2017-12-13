Man stabbed in minivan by ex-girlfriend, police say

A man who showed up at a hospital emergency room Wednesday was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend as they were in a minivan, according to Wichita police.
The 35-year-old man and his 44-year-old ex-girlfriend were riding in the back seat of a Windstar Ford minivan when an argument erupted in the 2900 block of East 16th Street, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. That’s near 17th and Hillside. The ex-girlfriend began stabbing the man with a knife during the disturbance before fleeing the vehicle on foot, police said.
Officers responded when the wounded man walked into Wesley Medical Center at around noon. He was treated and released for injuries to his shoulder.
Davidson said the incident was not random and investigators are working to locate the former girlfriend.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
