  Violent road rage incident caught on surveillance video

    Police in Arnold, Missouri, are searching for a man caught on surveillance video kicking a woman's car and slamming her to the ground when she tries to photograph his license plate following an apparent road rage incident. The man then gets into his truck and speeds off, nearly striking the woman and other bystanders.

Police in Arnold, Missouri, are searching for a man caught on surveillance video kicking a woman's car and slamming her to the ground when she tries to photograph his license plate following an apparent road rage incident. The man then gets into his truck and speeds off, nearly striking the woman and other bystanders. Arnold Police Department
Police in Arnold, Missouri, are searching for a man caught on surveillance video kicking a woman's car and slamming her to the ground when she tries to photograph his license plate following an apparent road rage incident. The man then gets into his truck and speeds off, nearly striking the woman and other bystanders. Arnold Police Department

Crime & Courts

Video captures man tackling woman, nearly running her over in Missouri

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 13, 2017 01:22 PM

UPDATED 37 MINUTES AGO

A store surveillance camera captured a violent scrum in eastern Missouri that might have been incited by road rage.

A man, later identified by police as 50-year-old Scott Heatherly of Arnold, Mo., allegedly confronted a woman whom he had followed in his pickup into a parking lot.

In the video, the man is seen getting out of his truck, repeatedly kicking the woman’s vehicle, then tackling her to the pavement.

The woman gets up and walks away from the man.

As bystanders, including an off-duty Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy, converge on the scene, the man can be seen getting into his truck and speeding off, nearly hitting the woman as he does so.

“He was very close to hitting the victim,” Arnold Police Lt. James Jones told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit.”

Heatherly has been charged with assault and two counts of property damage in the incident.

Jones said Heatherly planned to surrender to authorities on Wednesday.

A judge ordered a $50,000 bond.

The woman suffered scraped hands and knees and was left in shock, according to the Post-Dispatch. Her cell phone was also damaged. The man can be seen throwing it across the parking lot.

Before that, the woman had been attempting to take a photo of the man.

“She’s afraid to go outside,” Jones told the Post-Dispatch. “She’s still shaken up and scared.”

The man had accused her of throwing something out of her window while they were both on the road, which the two argued about before the incident turned violent.

Heatherly was sentenced to three years for domestic assault and violating an order of protection in 2009.

In 2007 he was sentenced to two years for domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and assault.

He has twice been sentenced to prison for domestic assault and other crimes, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

