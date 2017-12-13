Video captures man tackling woman, nearly running her over in Missouri

More Videos 1:55 Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate Pause 1:29 Heights vs. Northwest highlights 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 2:17 Car in Little Arkansas River 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 4:02 How to truly help panhandlers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police in Arnold, Missouri, are searching for a man caught on surveillance video kicking a woman's car and slamming her to the ground when she tries to photograph his license plate following an apparent road rage incident. The man then gets into his truck and speeds off, nearly striking the woman and other bystanders.

