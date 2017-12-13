Man arrested after stealing car at knife point, police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested after Wichita police say he stole a man’s car at knife point Tuesday morning.
The carjacking happened in the 1000 block of North Topeka at around 7 a.m.
A 23-year-old man told police he parked in the 316 Hotel parking lot and was going to work in the area. He was approached by the 28-year-old man who pulled out of a knife and demanded his car. The older man took the car and left, Officer Charley Davidson said.
An arrest report identifies the older man as Colton Moody.
Then, at around 9:45 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious person near Euclid and Oreint. There they found Moody, who was in possession of some of the 23-year-old’s possessions, Davidson said.
Moody wasn’t with the stolen car.
Police are still looking for the 2013 blue Honda Civic with Kansas license plates 958 HCF, Davidson said.
Moody was arrested on suspicion of aggravated highway robbery.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
