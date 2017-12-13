Burglars took more than $14,000 in merchandise from clothing store, police say

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck and occupants, who are accused of burglarizing a clothing store for thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
The occupants of the truck broke into Johnston’s Clothiers, 12111 E. 21st., at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
They took more than $14,000 worth of merchandise, according to a Facebook post from the Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers.
A couple people commenting on the post said the truck looks like one that has been seen after other area burglaries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
