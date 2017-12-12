The Riley County Police Department and Lawrence Police Department have released a composite sketch in connection with the Kansas College Rapist.
The Riley County Police Department and Lawrence Police Department have released a composite sketch in connection with the Kansas College Rapist. Riley County Police Department Courtesy photo
The Riley County Police Department and Lawrence Police Department have released a composite sketch in connection with the Kansas College Rapist. Riley County Police Department Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

Police release composite sketch of Kansas College Rapist

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 12, 2017 04:19 PM

The Riley County Police Department has released a composite sketch in connection with the Kansas College Rapist who is believed to have been terrorizing students at K-State and KU since 2000.

They are hopeful that by releasing the photo again that anyone living or visiting Manhattan and K-State may recognize the individual, RCPD said in a release.

The sketch represents what the man looked like in October 2000, so it is expected that his appearance has changed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators have linked 14 cases in Manhattan and Lawrence to the rapist, including two attempted rapes. All the victims were students at Kansas State University or the University of Kansas.

Anyone who may recognize this subject is asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Web tips are also accepted by visiting Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers online or www.RileyCountyPolice.org.

In addition to any Crime Stoppers reward, an anonymous local donor has provided $10,000 to use as reward money for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

For more information, visit http://kansascollegerapist.com/.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

    Officer Charley Davidson gives details of the arrest of a Wichita man who shot his roommate and and two others when his roommate was moving out. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate
Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report 4:56

Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report
Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison

View More Video