Police release composite sketch of Kansas College Rapist

The Riley County Police Department has released a composite sketch in connection with the Kansas College Rapist who is believed to have been terrorizing students at K-State and KU since 2000.
They are hopeful that by releasing the photo again that anyone living or visiting Manhattan and K-State may recognize the individual, RCPD said in a release.
**Composite released in KS College Rapist case**— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 12, 2017
Information here --> https://t.co/1TKxs851UB pic.twitter.com/1Q0TvLaKBS
The sketch represents what the man looked like in October 2000, so it is expected that his appearance has changed.
Investigators have linked 14 cases in Manhattan and Lawrence to the rapist, including two attempted rapes. All the victims were students at Kansas State University or the University of Kansas.
Anyone who may recognize this subject is asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Web tips are also accepted by visiting Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers online or www.RileyCountyPolice.org.
In addition to any Crime Stoppers reward, an anonymous local donor has provided $10,000 to use as reward money for information leading to an arrest in these cases.
For more information, visit http://kansascollegerapist.com/.
