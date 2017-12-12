.
. File photo The Wichita Eagle
. File photo The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

No charges filed against Kansas deputy who killed man this summer

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 12, 2017 12:17 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 24 MINUTES AGO

No charges will be filed against the deputy who fatally shot a man after a struggle with an officer in August, the McPherson County attorney said Tuesday.

The incident began on Aug. 24 at around 10:30 p.m. when someone called 911 about burglaries to vehicles in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive.

When confronted by residents, William Holmes, 24, and Kenneth C. Herrod, 22, left in a car, and almost hit one of the residents, police said in August.

Arriving Newton police officers found the car, but Holmes led them on a chase, according to a report released from Harvey County Attorney Greg Benefiel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the chase went into McPherson County, the car lost its front driver’s wheel and stopped near mile marker 51 on I-135 at 11:01 p.m.

Newton police Cpl. Tony Hawpe, with his police dog Bella, and Deputy Chris Somers, Deputy Jason Achilles from the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

Holmes’ window was one-third open and he yelled, “shoot me” at the officers, the report says.

Hawpe, Somers and Achilles discussed using bean bags from a “less lethal” shotgun to break the window. At that time, Holmes reached out of the window and opened the driver’s door and left the car, the report says.

He raised his hands and continued to yell at officers.

“Almost immediately officers deployed less lethal options including two bean bag rounds and a Taser,” the report says. “The driver showed no compliance reaction to these efforts.”

Bella was also let go. Holmes kicked at the dog and Hawpe got a few feet away from him and they began to struggle, the report says.

Holmes flipped Hawpe onto his back, and Hawpe called Bella off. He told the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that he believed Holmes was reaching for his gun and yelled to the deputies, “Watch my gun. Watch my gun.”

The report says that almost immediately after he called out, another person shouted, “I have it. I have it.”

Video and audio recordings don’t make clear who said that, but the report says investigators believe it was Holmes. One of the deputies then hit Holmes with the butt-end of a shotgun, then Somers fired a single round into Holmes’ back, the report says.

Hawpe believed the shot was from a Taser and punched Holmes in the face six to seven times. After handcuffing Holmes, all three officers began providing first aid to him, the report says.

The entire incident from the time the car stopped to when the shot was fired took three minutes and 11 seconds. From the time the Holmes left the car to when the shot was fired was 21 seconds, and 12 seconds after Hawpe begins struggling with Holmes, the report says.

The report says Somers believed Hawpe’s life was in danger. The report also concluded that there’s no evidence showing Holmes had the gun, but the two deputies had reason to believe he did. The shooting was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

More Videos

Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers 0:46

Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers

Pause
Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

How to truly help panhandlers 4:02

How to truly help panhandlers

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky 0:52

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 0:41

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

  • Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

    Officer Charley Davidson gives details of the arrest of a Wichita man who shot his roommate and and two others when his roommate was moving out. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Officer Charley Davidson gives details of the arrest of a Wichita man who shot his roommate and and two others when his roommate was moving out. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers 0:46

Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers

Pause
Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

How to truly help panhandlers 4:02

How to truly help panhandlers

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky 0:52

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 0:41

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

  • Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

    Officer Charley Davidson gives details of the arrest of a Wichita man who shot his roommate and and two others when his roommate was moving out. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

View More Video