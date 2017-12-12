No charges filed against Kansas deputy who killed man this summer

0:46 Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers Pause

1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

4:02 How to truly help panhandlers

5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

0:52 Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

0:41 This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home