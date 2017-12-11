He was moving out when his roommate shot and killed him, police say

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed as he was moving out of his house at about 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to Wichita police.
The man, Randy Gibson, of Wichita, was with two friends – a 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old man – who were helping him move from his house in the 2200 block of South Parkridge. That’s near Pawnee and 119th Street West.
The three men were moving Gibson’s belongings when a 21-year-old man – who also lived in the home – began shooting Gibson. The two friends were both on the porch of the house when the 21-year-old man began shooting at them as well. Both friends were shot.
When officers arrived, they heard shots fired from inside the house.
Never miss a local story.
The 22-year-old man fled the scene and showed up at a hospital later in the morning, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Monday. The 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital to treat two gunshot wounds to his leg.
The 21-year-old man was arrested on the scene without incident and has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon. His 38-year-old girlfriend and roommate was in the house during the shooting, but was not injured.
Jail records indicate Jeremiah Mork, 21, was booked into jail on those alleged crimes, and Davidson earlier confirmed that he is the suspect in the shooting.
Davidson said the shooting was not random. A disagreement had occurred just before the shooting.
This shooting marks Wichita’s 37th homicide of 2017.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments