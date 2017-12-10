Pair uses ax to hit Pepsi machine at least 12 times before leaving with the cash

One unidentified person used an ax to hit the Pepsi machine at a car wash at least 12 times before leaving with the cash from the machine’s money box.
The person was accompanied by one other unidentified person, who appeared to be carrying a blue-colored bag, according to Crime Stoppers.
The crime took place during the overnight hours between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 at the car wash in the 5000 block of South Broadway. The two people had walked to the car wash from the direction of the mobile home community to the east, according to surveillance photos.
The pair worked on the soda machine for about 10 minutes, and they left it with major damage.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments