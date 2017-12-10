Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County are seeking the public’s help in identifying the two people who took cash from a Pepsi machine.
Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County are seeking the public’s help in identifying the two people who took cash from a Pepsi machine. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County Courtesy photo
Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County are seeking the public’s help in identifying the two people who took cash from a Pepsi machine. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

Pair uses ax to hit Pepsi machine at least 12 times before leaving with the cash

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 10, 2017 06:59 AM

One unidentified person used an ax to hit the Pepsi machine at a car wash at least 12 times before leaving with the cash from the machine’s money box.

The person was accompanied by one other unidentified person, who appeared to be carrying a blue-colored bag, according to Crime Stoppers.

The crime took place during the overnight hours between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 at the car wash in the 5000 block of South Broadway. The two people had walked to the car wash from the direction of the mobile home community to the east, according to surveillance photos.

The pair worked on the soda machine for about 10 minutes, and they left it with major damage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Newton man to spend life in prison

    Keith Hawkins, 20, on Friday pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of Alyssa Runyon and her 4-year-old daughter. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Hawkins will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole and will not face the death penalty. The victims’ families approved the agreement, according to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)

Newton man to spend life in prison

Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison
Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report 4:56

Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report
Nancy Shoemaker's kidnapper may walk free soon 0:25

Nancy Shoemaker's kidnapper may walk free soon

View More Video