Wichita man who killed girlfriend, set house on fire is sentenced

More Videos 2:18 Newton man to spend life in prison Pause 0:43 How much does low literacy cost? 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 1:02 Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 1:01 This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 4:56 Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report 4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 7:31 Wichita high school students perform in Hawaii Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man who triggered Amber Alert charged with murder The man suspected of killing a Wichita woman was charged Wednesday, June 7, 2017, with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment. Dane A. Wright, 29, had his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court. Wright was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail last week after the body of Reyona Caldwell was found in the basement of a burning house in the 300 block of North Ash on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) The man suspected of killing a Wichita woman was charged Wednesday, June 7, 2017, with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment. Dane A. Wright, 29, had his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court. Wright was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail last week after the body of Reyona Caldwell was found in the basement of a burning house in the 300 block of North Ash on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

The man suspected of killing a Wichita woman was charged Wednesday, June 7, 2017, with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment. Dane A. Wright, 29, had his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court. Wright was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail last week after the body of Reyona Caldwell was found in the basement of a burning house in the 300 block of North Ash on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com