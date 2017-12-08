Wichita man who killed girlfriend, set house on fire is sentenced

More Videos

Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison

Pause
How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita 1:02

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 1:01

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it?

Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report 4:56

Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months 4:13

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:21

Christmas window displays beautify downtown

Wichita high school students perform in Hawaii 7:31

Wichita high school students perform in Hawaii

  • Man who triggered Amber Alert charged with murder

    The man suspected of killing a Wichita woman was charged Wednesday, June 7, 2017, with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment. Dane A. Wright, 29, had his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court. Wright was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail last week after the body of Reyona Caldwell was found in the basement of a burning house in the 300 block of North Ash on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

The man suspected of killing a Wichita woman was charged Wednesday, June 7, 2017, with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment. Dane A. Wright, 29, had his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court. Wright was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail last week after the body of Reyona Caldwell was found in the basement of a burning house in the 300 block of North Ash on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com
The man suspected of killing a Wichita woman was charged Wednesday, June 7, 2017, with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment. Dane A. Wright, 29, had his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court. Wright was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail last week after the body of Reyona Caldwell was found in the basement of a burning house in the 300 block of North Ash on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Wichita man who killed girlfriend, set house on fire is sentenced

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

December 08, 2017 04:32 PM

UPDATED 43 MINUTES AGO

Dane Wright – convicted of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to her home in June – will spend at least 29 years in prison.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Stephen Ternes on Friday morning ordered Wright to serve a life term plus 59 months for murdering 36-year-old Reyona Caldwell on June 2, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. The life sentence carries parole eligibility after 25 years. He’ll serve the additional five years after he’s granted parole on the murder charge.

Wright, 29, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree felony murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson and three counts of child endangerment. Firefighters discovered Caldwell’s body underneath a burned mattress and a metal shelf in the basement of 321 N. Ash, near Second and Grove, after receiving a report of a fire there. Investigators found pools of blood, several hammers, a gas container and a lighter near her body. She died from head trauma, smoke inhalation and burns, a coroner determined.

Caldwell’s three children, who were missing and became the subject of an Amber Alert, later were found in a south Wichita motel room that Wright had rented. He told police he left the kids there to use methamphetamine and visit a casino.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison

Pause
How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita 1:02

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 1:01

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it?

Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report 4:56

Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months 4:13

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:21

Christmas window displays beautify downtown

Wichita high school students perform in Hawaii 7:31

Wichita high school students perform in Hawaii

  • Children who were subject of Amber Alert found

    Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay says three children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in Wichita on Friday were found "safe and sound" in a south-side hotel. Video by Delaney Hiegert. (June 2, 2017)

Children who were subject of Amber Alert found

Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay says three children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in Wichita on Friday were found "safe and sound" in a south-side hotel. Video by Delaney Hiegert. (June 2, 2017)

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison

Pause
How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita 1:02

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 1:01

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it?

Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report 4:56

Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months 4:13

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:21

Christmas window displays beautify downtown

Wichita high school students perform in Hawaii 7:31

Wichita high school students perform in Hawaii

  • Newton man to spend life in prison

    Keith Hawkins, 20, on Friday pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of Alyssa Runyon and her 4-year-old daughter. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Hawkins will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole and will not face the death penalty. The victims’ families approved the agreement, according to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)

Newton man to spend life in prison

View More Video