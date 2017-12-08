Newton man to spend life in prison in death of mom, daughter

Keith Hawkins, 20, on Friday pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of Alyssa Runyon and her 4-year-old daughter.
Under an agreement with prosecutors, Hawkins will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole and will not face the death penalty. The victims’ families approved the agreement, according to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 9.
Yoder said a “very unusual” part of the agreement is that Hawkins write a letter to Runyon’s family explaining why he committed the crime.
Runyon, 24, was found Aug. 8 in a bedroom of her Newton duplex, apparently strangled. Her daughter, Zaylynn Paz, was found in another bedroom, with stab wounds.
Authorities say they arrested Hawkins in Texas in August after he drove Runyon’s Dodge Avenger there.
Within hours of the killings, Harvey County prosecutors charged Hawkins with capital murder. The charge, based on multiple killings as part of the same crime, can be punishable by death.
Hawkins was a homeless man who had been bouncing around Newton, according to Yoder.
He had been visiting Runyon, but not necessarily staying at her duplex, he said.
Alyssa’s father, Edward Runyon, said his understanding is that his daughter met Hawkins through a friend of a friend. He said that his daughter wouldn’t have allowed Hawkins in her home if she had known he was a sex offender.
Hawkins’ prior conviction was not placed on the public offender registry.
Runyon, a bail bondsman, has said that the legal system failed his loved ones because it did not publicly disclose Hawkins’ status as a sex offender.
