Crime & Courts

Newton man to spend life in prison in death of mom, daughter

By Tim Potter

December 08, 2017 02:05 PM

Keith Hawkins, 20, on Friday pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of Alyssa Runyon and her 4-year-old daughter.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Hawkins will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole and will not face the death penalty. The victims’ families approved the agreement, according to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 9.

Yoder said a “very unusual” part of the agreement is that Hawkins write a letter to Runyon’s family explaining why he committed the crime.

Runyon, 24, was found Aug. 8 in a bedroom of her Newton duplex, apparently strangled. Her daughter, Zaylynn Paz, was found in another bedroom, with stab wounds.

Authorities say they arrested Hawkins in Texas in August after he drove Runyon’s Dodge Avenger there.

Within hours of the killings, Harvey County prosecutors charged Hawkins with capital murder. The charge, based on multiple killings as part of the same crime, can be punishable by death.

Hawkins was a homeless man who had been bouncing around Newton, according to Yoder.

He had been visiting Runyon, but not necessarily staying at her duplex, he said.

Alyssa’s father, Edward Runyon, said his understanding is that his daughter met Hawkins through a friend of a friend. He said that his daughter wouldn’t have allowed Hawkins in her home if she had known he was a sex offender.

Hawkins’ prior conviction was not placed on the public offender registry.

Runyon, a bail bondsman, has said that the legal system failed his loved ones because it did not publicly disclose Hawkins’ status as a sex offender.

  • Family and friends hold a vigil for slain Newton mother and daughter

    Family and friends came out for a vigil Friday for Newton residents Alyssa Runyon, 24, and her four- year-old daughter Zaylynn Paz, who were found dead in their north Newton home Tuesday morning. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle)

Family and friends hold a vigil for slain Newton mother and daughter

Family and friends came out for a vigil Friday for Newton residents Alyssa Runyon, 24, and her four- year-old daughter Zaylynn Paz, who were found dead in their north Newton home Tuesday morning. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle)

  • Police chief talks about mother, daughter found dead in Newton

    Police Chief Eric Murphy talks about mother and daughter who were killed in Newton, Kansas, on Aug. 8, 2017.

Police chief talks about mother, daughter found dead in Newton

Police Chief Eric Murphy talks about mother and daughter who were killed in Newton, Kansas, on Aug. 8, 2017.

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

