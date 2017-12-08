Woman found in Independence identified; death investigated as a homicide

The woman whose body was found near Independence on Thursday has been identified as 33-year-old Cindy “Pinky” Ann Eason, of Miami, Oklahoma.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said on a Facebook post.
Hunters discovered her body floating about a quarter-mile south of a boat ramp at the Card Creek camping area east of Independence, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 620-330-1000.
