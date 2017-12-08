Crime & Courts

Woman found in Independence identified; death investigated as a homicide

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 08, 2017 01:41 PM

The woman whose body was found near Independence on Thursday has been identified as 33-year-old Cindy “Pinky” Ann Eason, of Miami, Oklahoma.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said on a Facebook post.

Hunters discovered her body floating about a quarter-mile south of a boat ramp at the Card Creek camping area east of Independence, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 620-330-1000.

