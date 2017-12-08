Emporia police have surveillance pictures of a man they say was hanging around William Allen White School on Thursday.
Emporia police have surveillance pictures of a man they say was hanging around William Allen White School on Thursday. Emporia Police Department Courtesy photo
Emporia police have surveillance pictures of a man they say was hanging around William Allen White School on Thursday. Emporia Police Department Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

He yelled at students to ‘come home with him’

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 08, 2017 09:28 AM

Emporia police have surveillance pictures of a man they say was hanging around William Allen White Elementary School on Thursday.

They received a report at around 4 p.m. that the man yelled at two students, “to come home with him,” the department said on a Facebook post.

Surveillance video showed a person who had been in the area at the time of the report. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and had sunglasses on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Pause
New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks 2:02

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident 1:18

Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Beer dispenser appears to defy physics 1:03

Beer dispenser appears to defy physics

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months 4:13

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

United Way program helps third-graders with reading 2:11

United Way program helps third-graders with reading

  • Here's what police say you should teach your children to stay safe

    Wichita Police give parents tips on what to teach their children to do if they are in an dangerous situation.

Here's what police say you should teach your children to stay safe

Wichita Police give parents tips on what to teach their children to do if they are in an dangerous situation.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Pause
New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks 2:02

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident 1:18

Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Beer dispenser appears to defy physics 1:03

Beer dispenser appears to defy physics

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months 4:13

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

United Way program helps third-graders with reading 2:11

United Way program helps third-graders with reading

  • Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident

    A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after intentionally rear-ending a vehicle, critically injuring one man, police said. (Video by Wichita Police Department/Facebook)

Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident

View More Video