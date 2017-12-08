He yelled at students to ‘come home with him’

0:43 How much does low literacy cost? Pause

2:22 New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

1:41 Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

2:02 Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

1:18 Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident

3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

1:03 Beer dispenser appears to defy physics

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months