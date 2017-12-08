He yelled at students to ‘come home with him’

Emporia police have surveillance pictures of a man they say was hanging around William Allen White Elementary School on Thursday.
They received a report at around 4 p.m. that the man yelled at two students, “to come home with him,” the department said on a Facebook post.
Surveillance video showed a person who had been in the area at the time of the report. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and had sunglasses on.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.
